Thermal spray powder is used for coating process. It will provide thick coatings. There are various applications of thermal coating powder such as aerospace industry, automotive industry, industrial gas turbines and Oil and Gas. Growing demand for higher performance customized alloy powders as well as extensive consumption of thermal sprayed tungsten-cobalt (WC-Co) coatings will help to boost global thermal spray powder market.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sandvik AB (Sweden),Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc. (United States), H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany), Oerlikon (Switzerland),Höganäs AB (Sweden),Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (AIMTEK) (United States),C&M Technologies GmbH (Germany),Carpenter Powder Products (United States),Castolin Eutectic (Switzerland),Global Tungsten & Powders (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Ceramics, Metals, Polymers, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial Gas Turbines, Oil and Gas, Power)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Higher Performance Customized Alloy Powders

Extensive Consumption of Thermal Sprayed Tungsten-cobalt (WC-Co) Coatings

Growth Drivers

Wide Consumption in Anti-corrosion Applications

Rising Popularity of Thermal Spray Ceramic Coatings

Challenges that Market May Face:

Concerns Regarding Process Reliability as well as Consistency

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

