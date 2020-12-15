Over the past few decades, the global disposable incomes have upsurged the applications of the tourism industry which has ultimately upsurged the demand for marine tourism across the globe. Cabin cruiser boats are the mobile mini-vacation boats equipped with numerous home-based facilities so that the consumers can also plan entire family trips or vacations on waterborne adventures. In addition to this, continues advancements in the cabin cruisers, as well as the upsurging marine industry developments, will further lead to business growth over the forecasted period. However, higher initial investments and significant post-purchase maintenance might stagnate the demand over the forecasted period.

Brunswick Corporation (United States),Bertram Yachts (United States),Carver Yachts (United States),Campion Boats (Canada),Crownline Boats (United States),Fibrafort Boats (Brazil),Rinker Boats (United States),Delphia Yachts (Poland),Larson Boats (United States),Boston Whaler (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Inboard Motor, Outboard Motor), Application (Leisure and Entertainment, Business Communication, Public Affairs), End Use Industry (Personal, Commercial), Material (Wooden Cabin-Cruiser, Fiberglass Cabin-Cruiser, Composites Cabin-Cruiser)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Highly Automated Cabin Cruisers

Growing Demand for Light Weight and Safe Cabin Cruisers

Growth Drivers

Highly Escalating Marine Traffic Across the Globe

Increasing Demand from Tourism Industry

Challenges that Market May Face:

Robust Distribution Overheads Associated with Cabin Cruisers

Requires Knowledgeable Drivers and Growing Importance of Cruiser Safety

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

