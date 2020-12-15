According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is the processing machinery used to produce various electronic and integrated circuits (ICs). Front-end and back-end are two of the most frequently used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Front-end equipment includes silicon-wafer fabrication, photolithography, ion implantation, and mechanical polishing machines. On the other hand, back-end equipment involves the machinery for assembly, packaging, and testing of integrated circuits. These machines offer numerous benefits, such as streamlined production, better yield and reliability, nominal design and manufacturing errors, improved workplace safety, etc. As a result, semiconductor manufacturing equipment find extensive applications in the manufacturing of products for numerous industries, such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.
Market Growth Drivers:
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe. Furthermore, semiconductors are widely utilized to manufacture consumer electronics along with various hybrid and electronic vehicles. Additionally, numerous technological developments have led to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, several key manufacturers are using IoT-enabled silicon-based sensors in the manufacturing equipment that offer remote monitoring capabilities for complex circuit boards. All of the above-mentioned factors will further continue to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the coming years.
Get a PDF sample of this report for detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market/requestsample
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Advantest Corporation
- Applied Materials Inc.
- ASML Holdings N.V.
- KLA Corporation
- Lam Research Corporation
- Onto Innovation Inc.
- Plasma-Therm LLC
- SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Toshiba Corporation
The report has segmented the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market on the basis of front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension, supply chain participant and region.
Breakup by Front-End Equipment:
- Lithography
- Wafer Surface Conditioning
- Deposition
- Cleaning
- Others
Breakup by Back-End Equipment:
- Dicing
- Bonding
- Metrology
- Testing
- Assembly and Packaging
- Others
Breakup by Fab Facility:
- Automation
- Chemical Control
- Gas Control
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Memory
- Optoelectronic Components
- Logic Components
- Microprocessor
- Discrete Components
- Analog Components
- Others
Breakup by Dimension:
- 2D
- 5D
- 3D
Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:
- OSAT Companies
- IDM Firms
- Foundries
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Global Piezoelectric Devices Market
Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group