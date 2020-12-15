According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is the processing machinery used to produce various electronic and integrated circuits (ICs). Front-end and back-end are two of the most frequently used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Front-end equipment includes silicon-wafer fabrication, photolithography, ion implantation, and mechanical polishing machines. On the other hand, back-end equipment involves the machinery for assembly, packaging, and testing of integrated circuits. These machines offer numerous benefits, such as streamlined production, better yield and reliability, nominal design and manufacturing errors, improved workplace safety, etc. As a result, semiconductor manufacturing equipment find extensive applications in the manufacturing of products for numerous industries, such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.

Market Growth Drivers:

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe. Furthermore, semiconductors are widely utilized to manufacture consumer electronics along with various hybrid and electronic vehicles. Additionally, numerous technological developments have led to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, several key manufacturers are using IoT-enabled silicon-based sensors in the manufacturing equipment that offer remote monitoring capabilities for complex circuit boards. All of the above-mentioned factors will further continue to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the coming years.

Get a PDF sample of this report for detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market/requestsample

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holdings N.V.

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Onto Innovation Inc.

Plasma-Therm LLC

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Toshiba Corporation

The report has segmented the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market on the basis of front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility, product type, dimension, supply chain participant and region.

Breakup by Front-End Equipment:

Lithography

Wafer Surface Conditioning

Deposition

Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Back-End Equipment:

Dicing

Bonding

Metrology

Testing

Assembly and Packaging

Others

Breakup by Fab Facility:

Automation

Chemical Control

Gas Control

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Memory

Optoelectronic Components

Logic Components

Microprocessor

Discrete Components

Analog Components

Others

Breakup by Dimension:

2D

5D

3D

Breakup by Supply Chain Participant:

OSAT Companies

IDM Firms

Foundries

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Laptop Battery Market

Global Rugged Tablet Market

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market

Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group