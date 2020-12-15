Market Introduction

Biopsy is a medical examination conducted by surgeons or radiologiststo evaluate and eliminate cancer tissues. A tissue sample is taken to diagnose the disease, especially when a patient is presumed to have cancer. Different types of biopsies used in cancer diagnosis include skin biopsy, vacuum biopsy, fine needle aspiration, shave biopsy, incision and excision biopsy, needle biopsy, and others.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The North Americabiopsy devicesmarket is expected to reach US$ 1,466.30 millionby 2027 from US$ 897.60 millionin 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019–2027.Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing number of government initiatives are expected to boost the growth of the biopsy devices market in the coming years. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as limitations associated to biopsy devices during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

In terms of product, the needle-based biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the North America biopsy devicesmarket in 2019. The breast biopsysegment accounted for the largest share of the North America biopsy devicesmarket, by application, in 2019. In terms of enduser, in2019, the ultrasound-guided biopsy segment held the most significant share of the market.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

Several major primary and secondary sources associated with the North America biopsy devicesmarket report are theWorld Health Organization (WHO), Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),American Cancer Society, andCanadian Cancer Society, among others.

