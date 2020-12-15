The trolley bag is an integral part of travel and tourism. It refers to the bag which allows carrying various kinds of stuff for personal or business purpose. Trolley bags are widely used due to their ease and flexibility as compared to other bags such as duffle bags. It has wheels in it and is very convenient, as it moves in any direction and can be maneuvered easily. An increase in travel and tourism has impacted the demand for trolley bags and is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

Samsonite (Hong Kong),Trunki (United States),Tommy Hilfiger (The Netherlands),Graco (United States),GOGO-bags (Hong Kong),Safari Industries Ltd. (India),Delsey (France),VIP Industries Ltd (India),Skybags (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Outer Material Type (ABS, Canvas, Fabric, Leather, Metal, Nylon, Polycarbonat, Polyester, Synthetic), Lock Type (Butterfly Lock, Key Lock, Number Lock, TSA Lock), Luggage Size (Small (Upto 59 cm), Medium (60 to 69cm), Large (70 cm & more)), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and retail stores)), Price Range (Premium, Medium, Low), Luggage Volume (Small (Up to 44l), Medium (45to 99l), Large (100l & above)), Casing (Hard, Hybrid, Soft)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Smart Luggage with the GPS System Tracker

Increase in Demand for Ultra-Light Weight Trolley Bags for Kids and Elderly People

Growth Drivers

Increasing Travel and Tourism Around the Globe

Increase in the Changing Lifestyles Due to Urbanization in Developing Countries Also Proves to be a Driving Factor of the Trolley Bags Market

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Demand from Emerging Regions Creating More Demand for Premium and Fashionable Bags



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Trolley Bags Market Overview

Chapter 2: Trolley Bags Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Trolley Bags Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Trolley Bags Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Trolley Bags Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Trolley Bags Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Trolley Bags Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Trolley Bags Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Trolley Bags Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Trolley Bags Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

