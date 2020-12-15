The legal analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Legal analytics manages the process of extracting knowledge from current legal data to help internal legal teams and decision-makers on certain legal matters. This is done by forecasting strategy, comparative legal costs, process development, financial operations, and resource management. Litigators use legal analytics to reveal trends and patterns in past litigation that inform legal strategy and anticipate outcomes in current cases. Further, it relies on advanced technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, to clean up, structure, and analyze raw data from millions of case dockets and documents.

Latest released the research study on Global Legal Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Legal Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Legal Analytics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands),Thomson Reuters (Canada),MindCrest (United States),UnitedLex Corporation (United States),Argopoint (United States),LexisNexis (United States),Premonition (United States),Analytics Consulting (United States),The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (United States),IBM Corporation (United States).

Growth Drivers

High Demand due to Analytics Solution Helps in Risk Assessment and Informed Decision Making

Legal Analytics Provide an Economical way to Perform Complete Legal Research and Strategize for a Defense along with the offense

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Automation in Legal Analytics for Data-Driven Decision Making

Increase in Productivity and Revenue of Law Firms

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Awareness Among Litigators and Law Schools

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Legal Analytics Across Verticals

The Global Legal Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Solution, Services), End User (Corporates, Law Firms, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Legal Analytics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

