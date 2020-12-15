The address verification software aims to verify, correct, and standardize residential and company addresses as well as other physical identification data. Businesses use address verification tools to validate mailing lists, customer addresses, and other data based on correct mailing addresses. Sales and marketing teams typically find the greatest use of address validation solutions because the software can validate address information captured by lead generation software. E-commerce channels also benefit from the address verification software by confirming that customers’ shipping addresses are valid. With verified physical addresses, mailing, shipping, and customer location data is more reliable. The address verification software is tangentially related to data quality software solutions from a functional point of view, but differs in its different use cases, focuses on physical location data, and relies on the relevant acquisition of location data to verify the accuracy. As a result, address verification software differs from data quality solutions. In order to qualify for inclusion in the “address verification” category, a product must automatically check incoming and existing addresses against an authoritative database, standardize address data to a universal format, delete crooked data by fuzzy matching or other correction processes, or update and integrate with Industry solutions or address databases.

Latest released the research study on Global Address Verification Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Address Verification Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Address Verification Software Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Address Verification Software Market are:

GB Group Plc, AccuZIP, Inc., SmartSoft DQ, Prism Data Services Ltd., WinPure, Anchor Software, LLC, Acme Data, Inc., BCC Software, ClickToAddress, Egon Zehnder, LexisNexis, TrueNCOA, Experian PLC

Market Drivers

Growing Demand among Consumers for Technologically Advanced Security

Rising Implementation of Instant Mobile Verification across Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, and Other Sectors

Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Market Trend

Growing Usage of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Technology in Retail Industry and E-Commerce

The Increasing Trend of Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Adoption, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Market Challenges

Presence of Major as Well as Emerging Players are Increasing the Competition

Market Restraints:

Growing Intricacy of Malware Threats

Address Verification Software Market Study by Type (Cloud Based, On-Premise), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Android, Windows, Linux, IOS), Subscription Type (One Time License, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly), Device Used (PC, Laptops, Smartphones, Others)

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Address Verification Software Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Address Verification Software Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

