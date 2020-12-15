Canned tea is a relatively recent method of marketing tea which has been sold traditionally as leaf tea and also, for the last 100 years, in teabag form. It utilizes the canning process to produce a ready-made drink. Perceived advantages are ease of use and the possibility of additives. China has become the worldâ€™s second most popular beverage after water, with 3 billion cups consumed every day across the world In 2017, total tea production accounted for 5.98 million tonnes, of which approximately 35 percent was exported, worth USD 8 billion. The largest tea-exporting countries in 2017 were China (USD 1.6 billion), Sri Lanka (USD 1.5 billion), and Kenya (USD 1.4 billion), while the largest importing countries were Pakistan (USD 550 million), Russia (USD 525 million), and the United States (USD 487 million).

Arizona, Steaz, Heaven and Earth, Trader Joe’s, Nomi, POKKA, Sangaria, ITO EN, UCC, Suntory, Tao Ti

Market Drivers

The growth in health awareness and increase in the disposable income

The increasing demand due to Online distribution channel

Market Trend

The introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players

Incresing Popularity of Green tea across the developing as well as developed countries

Market Challenges

The stringent government Regulation regarding food and beverages products

Market Restraints:

The increase in the trend of coffee consumption

The fluctuating prices of raw materials caused by unpredictable climatic conditions

Canned Tea Market Study by Type (Black tea, Oolong tea, Green tea), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online), Packaging Type (Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminum Tins, Tea Bags)

