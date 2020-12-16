AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rosemary Extract’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Danisco (DuPont Nutrition & Health) (Denmark),Geneham Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (China),Kemin Industries, Inc. (United States),Hainan Super Biotech Co., Ltd. (China),Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Isreal),FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH (Germany),Kalsec Inc. (United States),Guangzhou Honsea Sunshine Biotech Co., Ltd (China),Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd. (China),Changsha E.K. Herb Co., Ltd. (China)

What isRosemary Extract Market?

The global Rosemary Extract market is witnessing high demand in the forecasted period due to rising use in the food industry and pharmaceutics. Rosemary extract is a flavoring and natural food preservative obtained from the rosemary plant. It has various health benefits and thus is used in the development of pharmaceutical drugs. It is generally used as powerful antioxidants. it helps to increase the potency of vitamin E, reduce hypertension and allergy symptoms, especially to dust mites, and others.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Carnosic acid, Rosemarinic acid, Essential oil, Others), Application (Food industry (Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Products, Others), Beverages (Specialty Drinks, RTD Tea, Others), Household chemicals, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Others), Distribution Channel (Indirect Sales (Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, Online Retailers, Others), Direct Sales), Product (F62, D74, AR, ARD, RES)

Market Influencing Trends:

The high adoption from various applications including food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, households, and increasing inclination for natural and organic food preservatives over artificial counterparts help to trigger the global Rosemary Extract market in the forecasted period.

Growth Drivers

High Demand due to Features such as Nutritional, Safety and Therapeutic Effects

The Growing Consumer Inclination towards Herbs and Spice Extracts

Challenges that Market May Face:

The Stringent Government Regulations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Leading key players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. Companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings.

