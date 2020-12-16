AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Treadmill’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Icon (United States), BH Fitness (Malaysia),Dyaco (Taiwan),Reebok (United States),Aeon (Japan),Lionfitness (Brazil),Sole Fitness (United States),Yowza Fitness (United States),Shuhua Sports Co. Ltd. (China),Johnson Fitness (United States)

What isTreadmill Market?

Treadmill is an equipment used in a gym for running while staying in the same place. Earlier it was also used for the punishment of hard labour in prisons. It provides with a moving conveyer belt operated by electric motor. Treadmill is available in manual and motorized form and used in commercial and residentially. Rising obesity and health awareness is driving the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Manual, Motorized, Hybrids), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Improving Lifestyle among the People

Development of New Technology in the Fitness Equipment

Growth Drivers

Increasing Health Awareness by the People

Promotion of Health and Fitness by the Government

Growing Sports and Fashion Industry

Challenges that Market May Face:

Rising Adoption of Other Fitness Exercises

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

