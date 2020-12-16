Library automation is a method of mechanization of various library activities such as acquisition, serial control, cataloging, circulation control and others. The systems use transmission control protocol and the internet protocol (TCP/IP) suite for establishing communication across the local area networks (LAN) and run on client server architecture. Growing digitization and millennial inclination towards technology friendly education has bolstered the demand for library automation.



AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Library Automation Service and System Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Library Automation Service and System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the report are ExLibris [Israel], Innovative Interfaces [United States], Library Automation Technologies [United States], Libsys [India], PrimaSoft [Canada], SirsiDynix [United States], Ample Trails [United States], Auto Graphics [United States], Axiell Group [Sweden], Book Systems [United States], CR2 Technologies [India], Capita [United Kindom], Mandarin Library Automation [United States], Jaywil Software Development [Canada], Insignia Software [Canada], Quantum [United States], Softlink [Australia], SRB Education Solutions [Canada] and Technowin Solution [India]. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like The Library Corporation [United States], OCLC [United States], Equinox Open Library Initiative [United States], Sierra Systems Group Inc. [Canada] and ResourceMate [Canada].

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Library Automation Service and System Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Library Automation Service and System Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Library Automation Service and System Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Automation Services

Need for Efficient Database Management System

Market Trend

Automated Cataloging

Deployment of Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID)

Cloud-based Integrated Library Systems

Customized Automation System

Restraints

Higher Installation Cost

Additional Financial Burden in Maintenance and Operations

Opportunities

Development of Cost Effective Library Automation Solution

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Trained or Skilled Personal

Declining Popularity of Libraries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Type (Web-based Library Automation System, Packaged Software), Application (Public Institutions, Digital Libraries, Other)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Library Automation Service and System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Library Automation Service and System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Library Automation Service and System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Library Automation Service and System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Library Automation Service and System Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Library Automation Service and System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Library Automation Service and System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



