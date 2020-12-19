Canelo vs Smith live stream: how to watch the title fight online from anywhere today. The big WBC and WBA middleweight title fight is nearly here. Four division boxing champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring today, eyeing up Callum Smith’s super middleweight crown. Read on a we explain how to watch a Canelo vs Smith live stream this Saturday and catch all the action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The fight sees Mexican superstar Alvarez fighting for the first time since his bitter split with former promoter Golden Boy, while for Smith the fight offers the Liverpudlian the opportunity to strut his stuff on the biggest stage yet of his career. In fact, it marks the first ring action that both fighters will have experienced in over a year.

Canelo vs Smith live stream

This massive fight takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 19. The night’s main card begins at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in the US – that’s 1am GMT in the UK and 12pm AEDT on Sunday in Australia. Alvarez and Smith are expected to make their ring walks about 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US (4am GMT / 3pm AEDT) The fight is exclusive worldwide to sports streaming service DAZN, but if you’re away from home in a country where DAZN isn’t available, you can watch as you would at home from wherever you are with a reliable VPN in your corner.

Smith, who remains unbeaten in the professional ranks, has coveted this match-up against one of the sport’s biggest names for some time.

The 30-year-old British fighter has won all 27 of his fights, with arguably the biggest moment of his career thus far coming with his knock out of George Groves to take the WBA title and World Boxing Super Series tournament back in September 2018.

Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the ‘regular’ form of the WBA super-middleweight belt as well as being the current holder of two belts at middleweight.

Now seemingly able to put shackling contract disputes behind him, one of boxing’s biggest PPV stars will be looking to stake his claim as the main man in the 160-pound division.

It looks set to be a pulsating last major fight of the year, so follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight on Saturday – here’s how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith and get a Canelo vs Smith live stream for all of today’s boxing action, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Can I watch a free Canelo vs Smith live stream today?

No – but you can get it dirt cheap in some parts of the world.

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith is set be available around the world exclusively via DAZN, and will be offered to customer’s as part of their subscription.

Fans of British boxer Smith are particularly lucky, as the fight marks the network’s first major event in the UK – so DAZN UK is currently available for just £1.99 a month!

It’s also equally cheap to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month.

Canelo v Smith live stream: how to watch today’s WBC and WBC title fight online with DAZN

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced ‘Da Zone’) has the rights to show the Canelo v Smith fight in over 200 countries, including, the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Coverage of the main card at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in the US and Canada, 1am GMT in the UK, and 12pm AEDT in Australia on the streaming service.

The headline act is expected to start around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US, 4am GMT in the UK on Sunday morning and 3pm AEDT in Australia on Sunday afternoon.

A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year.

DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150 for a year’s access.

The fight is being used as something of a lunch for DAZN in the UK, with service currently priced at an ultra-cheap £1.99 a month.

It’s a similar story for Antipodean sports fans, with the service currently available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand.

Out of the country? Residents of the country who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their DAZN subscription just like they would at home – wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Smith if you’re away from your country

If you’re abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here’s how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world’s top VPN

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It’s compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it’s right for you with no strings attached.

Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

What is DAZN?

Pronounced ‘Da Zone’, DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada – one of its original and biggest markets.

It’s also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is scoring an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive – in newer market like the UK, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just £1.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. It also offers a FREE trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.

It’s a great all-round offering, with the only real drawback being that it doesn’t play overly nice with VPNs in all territories. You may only be able to watch it in your country of residence, even when paying for it – but that’s not the universal case, as our latest testing reveals DAZN US is accessible using a VPN, for instance.



Canelo vs Smith time and date

The Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith fight takes place on Saturday, December 19 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The night’s main card is set to get under way at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in the US and 1am GMT, 12pm AEDT in the UK and Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Canelo vs Smith ring walk times

Alvarez vs Smith time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Alvarez vs Smith time (UK): 4am GMT (Sunday, December 20)

Alvarez vs Smith time (mainland Europe): 5am CET (Sunday, December 20)

Alvarez vs Smith time (Australia): 3pm AEDT (Sunday, December 20)

Alvarez vs Smith time (New Zealand): 5pm NZDT (Sunday, December 20)

Who is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?

Often referred to as boxing’s biggest star, 30-year-old Canelo was born in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Alvarez notched up a fearsome record of 44-2 with 12 KO at amateur level, before making his debut as a professional in October 2005. Just six years later he would claim the vacant world junior middleweight title against Matthew Hatton.

Over the course of a 56-fight pro career, Canelo has held world belts in four weight divisions, with 36 of his wins coming via knockout.

Alvarez has just one defeat to his name – a loss to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013 – but he nevertheless put that disappointment behind him to establish a well-earned current reputation as the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer.

Seen as the most bankable boxer in the world for PPV, streaming service DAZN laid out $365 million in 2018 to lock up Canelo’s next 11 fights, however he has since become a free agent after parting with the streaming service and his promoter.

This fight marks Alvarez’s first fight since defeating Sergey Kovalev by an 11th-round knockout in November 2019, a feat which saw him claim the WBO light heavyweight title and become a four-division world champ.

Who is Callum Smith?

Born in Liverpool, Smith is from strong boxing stock – older siblings Paul and Stephen have at one point been world championship contenders at featherweight and super middleweight, while Liam has held the WBO light-middleweight title.

Saturday’s fight represents the opportunity for familial revenge, with Canelo taking Liam’s WBO light-middle belt, back in September 2017.

Trained by the legendary Joe Gallagher, Smith has an unblemished 27-0 record and holds the WBA (Super) and The Ring titles as the consensus No 1 at 168 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith: full card for Saturday’s fight

Alongside the mouth-watering main event, there’s also a strong supporting card that’s set to highlight a number of up and coming prospects.

The highlight looks set to be a WBC flyweight title defence from the exciting Julio Cesar Martinez, who returns to the ring after blasting past Moisés Calleros via second-round TKO at the end of October to successfully defend his belt for the second time.

Canelo vs Smith undercard

Francisco Rodriguez Jr. vs. Julio Martinez (Flyweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., (Super-middleweight)

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, (Super-middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Frenandez (Heavyweight)

Austin Williams vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez, (Middleweight)

Canelo vs Smith live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s world title fight

The world’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, Canelo Alvarez, takes on Britain’s Callum Smith in the early hours of Sunday morning in a tantalising super middleweight world title fight.

The Mexican superstar belatedly returns to the ring after an acrimonious dispute with former promoter Golden Boy and has handpicked a dangerous opponent, with Smith holding the WBA world title and unbeaten in 27 professional fights.

Despite Smith winning the World Boxing Super Series and boasting a huge height advantage, Canelo remains the strong favourite in the fight. The Mexican has also proven himself against larger opponents, having moved up to light heavyweight and defeated Sergey Kovalev with a brutal knockout.

The styles make for an intriguing contest, with Canelo’s famous bodywork likely to be the perfect answer for Smith’s size, which should provide a sizeable target over the 12 rounds, and the Liverpudlian will need to provide a much more impressive performance to hang with Canelo based off his last performance, a controversial decision over John Ryder.

STEVE BUNCE PREVIEW: Smith attempts to topple true great Canelo

While Canelo is looking to fully establish himself as the main man at super-middleweight, the 160-pound division, where he pulled off his greatest victory in a disputed decision over Gennady Golovkin, might not be fully behind him. And if it is not, then Golovkin, who will continue to campaign at middleweight, will hope for the trilogy next year with the Kazakh looking to shake off some ring rust in his own return to the ring a day earlier against Kamil Szeremeta.

POUND-FOR-POUND TOP 10 RANKINGS: Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Errol Spence Jr and more

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on Britain’s Callum Smith this weekend in a super middleweight title fight that is expected to attract millions of viewers online.

It is Canelo’s first fight in 2020 and could cement his reputation as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world if he can unify the belts. But beyond boxing legacy is a side story involving multi-million dollar contracts, broadcasting rights, and the unprecedented proliferation of free live streams spreading online.

A $365 million 11-fight contract between broadcaster DAZN and Canelo’s promoter Golden Boy was dissolved last month after both parties agreed to end it. Despite the Mexican being a free agent, the contest will still be streamed on DAZN, costing viewers £1.99 to sign up and watch.

Only around 12,000 fans will be allowed inside the Alamodome venue in Texas due to Covid restrictions, meaning thousands, if not millions, will be looking to watch it online.