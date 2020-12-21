Wilmington, December, 2020: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on global UV Disinfection Equipment which includes study on various market segments across various countries of key regions across the globe. Post COVID-19 pandemic impressive growth anticipated for this market. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD Million) generated by the UV Disinfection Equipment market.

Major Players in UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Some of the vital players operating in this market include Xylem Inc (New York), Trojan Technologies (London), Halma Plc (United Kingdom),Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation(United States), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (United States),Advanced UV Inc (United states), American Ultraviolet(United states), Atlantium Technologies (Israel), Dr. Honle AG (Gräfelfing), Lumalier Corporation (Japan), UVO3 Ltd(United Kingdom), LIT Company(Germany), Alfaa UV(Mumbai), UV Pure(Canada), ULTRAAQUA(United Kingdom), Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd.(Australia), Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.(Mumbai), Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd(United Kingdom).

Covid-19 Impact Analysis on UV Disinfection Equipment Market

The global pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has triggered stock market unpredictability, tight border controls, and worldwide lockdown, leading the Food Beverage industry, as well as large companies and governments, to restock supply chains. The whole world is experiencing severe impact on social and financial sectors, and all global industries are facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis report by Axiom MRC explores the outbreak of COVID-19, its impact on the global and regional economies, and its implications on the healthcare sector. The report studies the effect of the pandemic on the global economy by evaluating factors like consumption, GDP, business investment, key players marketing strategies, key supply and demand-side factors, epidemiological swing factors, inventory, and governmental policies & decisions.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segmental Highlights

Axiom has better understanding of various market segments due to its in-depth value chain analysis. Market size and forecast for the major market segments in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019 to 2027 presented in the report

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Regional Analysis

This study includes market size, share trend, competitive intelligence of developed markets, growth markets and niche regions/countries of:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study:-

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization as per the need

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on the global UV Disinfection Equipment market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants are interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

