The advancement of technology has influenced the way people handle their Portable Document Format files today. As such, they don’t need to install the necessary software anymore when they want to merge, split, or remove some parts of their PDF documents. Instead, they just have to open their favorite PDF online tool’s site and do what they need to do.

In line with that, PDFBear is among the PDF platforms that have been the talk of the town as of writing. It offers various tools that may help you combine multiple files into a single PDF, split large documents, and delete PDF pages within a short moment. More than anything else, their services and products are for free!

To have a glimpse of how PDFBear changes how you handle your Portable Document Format files, read on and discover more about this online PDF tool.

Merge Two or More PDF Documents in Seconds!

If you think combining two or more files into a single PDF document is a lot of work, you should try PDFBear’s merger tool to do this task. Through this platform, you can merge PDF files and turn them into a new document with just a few taps of a finger. Not only that, you can even get the freshly modified PDF in just a blink of an eye!

Sounds great, right? Moreover, PDFBear’s combiner tool also works well with all kinds of computer operating systems such as Macintosh, Linux, and all versions of Windows. Plus, it can be opened through different browsers too! Whether you prefer to use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Internet Explorer, it will never be an issue if you want to utilize PDFBear’s tools and services.

How to combine multiple PDF files with PDFBear?

Open your device and get the PDF files you want to merge into one document and upload them into PDFBear’s merger area.

After uploading your files, leave the rest of the work to PDFBear’s combiner tool and just wait until the process is completed.

Here, you can modify your PDF documents if necessary, then tap the “Combine” button.

For the last part of the merging process, download the newly merged PDF files to your device or share them on your online storage such as Dropbox and Google Drive.

Instantly Split PDF files

Another great PDFBear’s service that you can utilize in organizing your PDF files is its splitting tool. It offers a hassle-free and straightforward procedure that anyone can be able to follow. Thus, if you don’t want to go through complicated instructions and navigations, PDFBear is the one you need.

Furthermore, you can also access this online platform through different types of operating systems and compatible devices. You can even use your tablets and smartphones if you don’t have Personal Computers and laptops. That said, PDFBear is the best choice when it comes to compatibility, easy-to-follow process, and accessibility.

If you want to try the efficiency and simplicity of this online splitting tool, just follow the steps below:

To split or extract pages from your Portable Document Format file, the first thing to do is drag the particular document and drop it to the online tool’s conversion area.

Next, click the pages that you want to extract from your PDF document.

To move forward, press the available option to modify the parts you have chosen and split them into an individual PDF document.

The splitting process is done in a short while, and you can download the extracted PDF pages on your disc.

An Easy Way to Delete PDF Pages

Deleting PDF pages can be a challenging task. The entire process might intimidate you, especially if it comes with pretty hard to understand terms and complicated navigations. Good thing, PDFBear’s deleting tool will make this PDF task a lot easier. With just a few clicks, you can have the finished product in the palm of your hands.

Furthermore, another great feature of PDFBear is the top-level of compatibility. As a matter of fact, it can be accessed through various platforms such as all versions of Windows, Macintosh, and Linux-based systems. You can also open its official site on your laptop, smartphone, and tablet through Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefirefox, and other mainstream browsers.

Four Steps to easily remove PDF pages through PDFBear’s deleting tool:

From your computer or smartphone, get the PDF document with unwanted pages and upload it to the PDFBear website.

Secondly, choose the unnecessary parts that you wish to be deleted.

In this phase, the platform will start taking out the unwanted pages that you have chosen.

Then, after a single minute or even less, the removal process is done, and a newly modified PDF document is ready for download.

Takeaway

Whether you want to combine multiple PDF files, split them into individual documents, or remove unnecessary pages, PDFBear can make these tasks possible. With just a few clicks on your device, you can get the final output you need in a blink of an eye. So, if you want an easier way to organize your PDF files, you should check out the tools and services offered by the PDFBear.