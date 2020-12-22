Have you ever worked on a Microsoft Word project, cramming your way because the deadline is right in the corner. Then after minutes before presenting it or printing it out, the PC or laptop in your office or school doesn’t support your file, thus unable to present nor print it? This frustrating situation is where an online tool converter pops up and saves your day.

Portable Document Format, or widely known as PDF, is the most used format because it can be accessed from any device. Some say PDFs are universal. With an online tool converter, you can convert your Microsoft Word into a PDF file so you can access it whenever and wherever, saving you from all the hassle of downloading any unwanted programs and wasting time.

It can be pretty much dangerous to upload files over the internet because our files may contain personal or private information. It’s natural to hesitate because there can be suspicious stuff happening around the internet. But, rest assured, these online tool converters value their customers’ privacy with the utmost respect—all the files you and their servers upload gets deleted after an hour.

PDF Bear

PDF Bear’s PDF to Word online converter tool is the most convenient PDF to Word online converter out there on the internet. With PDF Bear, you can convert your Word into PDF in merely two minutes. You don’t have to worry about the formatting and layouts because PDF Bear already set the best viable settings for your Word to PDF conversion. Converting Word to PDF with PDF Bear has never been easier. Just let the online converter tool handle everything.

Converting from Word to PDF has never been easier for PDF Bear. You can convert your Word document into a PDF file in four steps. Take note that with this online tool converter, you can also convert DOCX format to PDF format. The first step is to upload your Word document, and the PDF converter will scan and process your file. Then wait for a while as the conversion process completes. And after a bit, you can now download the newly converted PDF file.

GoGoPDF

GoGoPDF quick processing PDF to Word online converter tool lets you convert Word documents to PDF in no time. While it’s fast, it also has high precision when it comes to preserving everything from the Word document’s texts, fonts, formats, lists, tables, and columns. You don’t have to stress about missing essential texts on your Word document. Just upload your Word document and let GoGoPDF do the magic for you. How convenient.

Converting your Word documents into PDF files so that they’re easier to read and accessed by any device has never been a hassle with GoGoPDF’s Word to PDF online converter tool. It will really take most of the workload for you. So the first step in the conversion is to upload your Word document to the conversion box, then GoGoPDF will process your file, turning your Word document into PDF. After the process, ta-da! You can now download your new PDF file.

SmallPDF

You don’t want to underestimate the “small” in SmallPDF’s Word to PDF converter tool. This might be the perfect match for your work. Your word document is transformed to look exactly the same as it does in your PDF file. Converting Word to PDF has never been so easy. With how quickly and efficiently this tool works, you will just need to upload your file into the conversion box above and convert your Microsoft Word document into a PDF file in no time.

To begin the conversion, you don’t have to bother with how it works because SmallPDF has instructions written. The first step to do is to upload your Word document, or you can simply drag your file and drop it into the conversion box, whichever works. After the upload, the process of converting to PDF will start right away. Then should you compress, edit, or modify, you can do also do it. After the modification, you can click the download button right away.

Takeaway

Whichever should you choose among the listed Word to PDF online converter tools above, it totally is worth it. Getting your hands on this kind of toll indeed takes off most of the workload. You just have to pick which one you’re comfortable with the most. Why bother to download any unnecessary programs when you can just hit your browser and convert your files in no time?