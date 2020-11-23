Latest research report on “Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Augmented Reality Market was valued at US$ 11.14 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 60.55 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 40.29% during the forecast period.

#Key Players– Sony (Japan), Oculus (US), Samsung (South Korea), Google (US), HTC (Taiwan), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), Wikitude (Austria), DAQRI (US), Zugara, (US), Blippar (UK), Osterhout Design Group (US), Magic Leap (US), Upskill (US), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), Eon Reality (US), and Vuzix (US).

The virtual reality market was valued at USD 7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 34.08 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.95% during the forecast period. The high penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment, huge investments in the VR market, advancement of technology and digitization, and availability of affordable VR devices are the major drivers of the VR market.

The use of HMDs in the enterprises for instructions and training purposes is likely to boost the growth of HMDs in the AR market. AR smart glasses are expected to be mainly used HMDs in the augmented reality market. The major applications for VR HMDs have been gaming and entertainment, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

