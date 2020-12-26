What TV channel is USA vs. Austria on? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (0-0-0-1), which will play the second of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Austria (0-0-0-0) on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET; NHLN). The United States, which lost 5-3 to Russia on Friday, also will play Czech Republic (Dec. 29) and Sweden (Dec. 31). The playoff round begins Jan. 2.

Less than 24 hours after battling it out with their Russian rivals, the Americans are right back on the ice at Rogers Place. On Boxing Day they’ll cap off the night’s triple-set of games with a match-up against the Austrians.

This one will definitely not have the same fanfare, intrigue and razzle-dazzle as the Christmas Day affair — and the Americans may be happy about that. The team came out and was handed a 5-3 loss by the Russians in a meeting of the top-two contenders in Group B. It’s not a great way to start the tournament — although, a silver lining is they did mount a comeback when down 4-1 late in the third — but there’s still plenty of time to get back on track and that begins Saturday night.

Will it be the easiest match-up? No. Austria is well rested; however, they do not have the talent in comparison to the Americans. What the Austrians do have, though, is a star in Wild prospect Marco Rossi. He’s an offensive threat every time he’s on the ice and could wreak havoc on the U.S. defense.

Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Group B meeting between the U.S. and Austria.

How to watch USA vs. Austria

TV channel (Canada): TSN

Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Live stream (USA): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

USA vs. Austria: When is puck drop?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

World Juniors 2021: Latest news

Tournament

Time, TV channel, live stream, where, when, schedule

How has COVID-19 impacted the tournament?

Rosters, NHL draft status, jersey numbers for all 10 teams

Breakdown of every NHL teams’ prospects

Predictions: Hockey experts pick who will win gold

NHL Network’s Dave Starman on Canada, the U.S. and why Cole Caufield will steal the show

It’s gold or bust’: NHL players look back on World Junior Championship memories

A team-by-team guide to the under-20 championship

Dach, Caufield and the top four storylines

USA

Scores, schedule, how to watch every USA Hockey game

NHL Network’s Dave Starman on Canada, the U.S. and why Cole Caufield will steal the show

USA vs. Russia final: Americans mount comeback but fall in World Juniors opener to rival Russia

Canada

Which players are on Canada’s final roster?

Canada favorite to win second straight gold medal

Kirby Dach out of tournament with wrist injury

Scores, schedule, how to watch every Hockey Canada game

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman, who will handle the broadcast along with Stephen Nelson, will give his three keys to victory for the United States before each of their games during the 12-day tournament.

“Game 1 didn’t go as planned but one thing that did emerge is that the United States can generate Grade A chances when they play with pace, urgency and speed,” Starman said. “I found their game a little soft [against Russia] and lack of games played by many of their players could be a factor. Overall, many coaches have discussed their players being poor with spacing awareness due to not having played a lot of 5-on-5 at game speed against top players. That’s not an excuse, that’s reality.

“There’s no need to panic but there are a few things that probably had the coaches burning the midnight oil.”

Here are Starman’s 3 keys to victory for the United States against Austria:

1. Five in the frame

“The U.S. defense corps can be as mobile and agile as any in the tournament, if not more so. However, if you get pinned in below your goal line all night, have your face in the glass and no puck support down low, it’s going to be a long night even if you had Brian Leetch, Niklas Lidstrom and Raymond Bourque back there. Support is more important than system or positional play. My opinion, as I watch the game back, is the United States needs better puck support and more ‘five in the frame’ than they got [against Russia]. Winning races, winning 50-50 battles, better puck protection in transition areas … that must happen against every team. It’s not a negotiable item if you want to [finish first].”

2. Calling all returning players

“The returning players need to be better. Defenseman Cameron York (Philadelphia Flyers) was voted the best player in the game for the United States [against Russia]. I call it as I see it and forward Matthew Boldy (Minnesota Wild) was their best player. However, to win games, when discussing best player of the game, names like forwards Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens), Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings), Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), and goalie Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers) … the returners who know what it takes to win, have to be topping that list.”

3. Climb every mountain

“Someone asked me if this is a ‘trap game’ against Austria in Game 2. I thought trap, Austria, and the Von Trapp family singers from ‘The Sound of Music’ came to mind. That said, the U.S. has a bit of a mountain to climb to get its collective mojo back. This is not a trap game anymore. There are players who have something to prove and this is the game to start doing it. This game, on paper, should not be close. It would be a good game for the top players to crank it into high gear, keep building the foundation and wash away the sting of the loss to Russia.