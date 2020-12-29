Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Stream: English Premier League free, TV channel, teams & kick-off time. Chelsea are looking to spark some life back into their stalling title challenge as they host in-form Aston Villa tonight.

The Blues have lost three of their last four game in the Premier League, the sole win coming against West Ham a week ago.

The Boxing Day defeat against struggling Arsenal left Frank Lampard furious, the Blues boss calling his team’s performance ‘lazy’.

That result actually Chelsea slip below Villa, who also have two games in hand, and Dean Smith’s men are in fine form, having hammered Crystal Palace 3-0 last time out, despite playing 45 minutes with ten men.

Date, time and venue

Chelsea vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 5:30pm kick-off today, December 28, 2020.

The game will be played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

TV channel: The match will not be shown on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video subscribers can stream the match live online or on mobile and tablet via the Prime Video app.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa team news

Both managers are likely to make several changes, with just a 48-hour turnaround from their respective Boxing Day games.

Chelsea full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell both started against Arsenal despite managing injuries and may be rested, while Olivier Giroud could come in having been an unused substitute in that game.

Lampard was critical of Timo Werner’s performance and the German could miss out, with Callum Hudson-Odoi having performed well after his introduction at half-time at the Emirates.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: 2-1 home win

The Blues have suffered their first major slump of the season in recent weeks and Frank Lampard will hope that the defeat to Arsenal, in particular, proves a wake-up call.

With a renewed sense or urgency and potentially Giroud restored to the team to take advantage of the absence of the suspended Tyrone Mings, the Blues may just have enough.

Premier League head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 26

Villa wins: 12

Draws: 12

Last meeting: Villa 1-2 Chelsea (June 21, 2020)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Stream free, TV channel, teams & kick-off time – Giroud starts as Lampard makes SIX changes

CHELSEA host Aston Villa in more festive football under the lights.

Fuming Frank Lampard has made six changes to his side after a disastrous derby defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Villa meanwhile have made an excellent start to the campaign and hammered Crystal Palace 3-0 last time out, despite having ten men.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Well, here we are, at the end of a most strange year of our maker 2020, but the galactic overmind won’t let us increment that, most likely entirely insignificant as far as the state of the world is concerned, number without first contesting a feats of strength at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

It’s a battle of seventh and eighth, and we’re not the higher ranked side — in fact, Villa have the same amount of points as Chelsea in two fewer matches played (13 vs. 15 for 25 points), and a better goal differential by one as well. Not only have Villa been “better” this season than Chelsea, they’re in much better form as well, unbeaten in four (three wins), without conceding a single goal, and fresh off of a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Despite our poor results of late, we can draw hope from our excellent home record this season: just the one loss to Liverpool back in September, and four wins and two draws in Premier League games since.

With pressure mounting on Lampard, this is about as must-win a match as we’ve had in some time. Considering the truly wretched expected weather conditions, we will indeed need all of our focus and commitment in this one.