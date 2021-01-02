Live Streaming for the 2021 Gator Bowl Kentucky vs. NC State. NC State (No. 23) will face off with Kentucky for the 2021 Gator Bowl on Saturday at Noon ET at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

It will be the latest edition of that age-old rivalry of cats versus dogs when the Kentucky Wildcats meet the No. 23 NC State Wolfpack in the Gator Bowl on Saturday. One can only hope that, whether cat or dog, both are wary around gators in Jacksonville, Florida.

Anyway, while cats and dogs might be traditional rivals, these two schools aren’t too familiar with one another. This will only be the third time they’ve met in football, and the last meeting was 50 years ago. Kentucky beat NC State 27-2 in 1970, in what I can only guess was an all-time classic based on the final score. I’m sure it was plenty cathartic as well, as the win allowed the Wildcats to get revenge for the 15-6 NC State win back in 1909. So, I suppose if history is any indication, with 61 years between the first and second meeting, then another 50 before the third, these two are due to meet again in 2060.

It’s an interesting matchup of ACC and SEC teams, given the circumstances under which it is being played. Kentucky wouldn’t have made a bowl game in a normal season after finishing 4-6, but because of the pandemic and lessened requirements, the Wildcats will take on the 8-3 Wolfpack. So who wins this showdown on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville? Let’s take a closer look at the storylines and matchups to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.

How to Watch the 2021 Gator Bowl

The kickoff time: Noon ET

Live TV Telecast: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Free: Watch Online Here

Live Radio Commentary: Available on ESPN Radio and XM Satellite Radio

Kick Off the 2021 Saturday, 2 January with the Four Bowl Games

The Gator Bowl is one of the New Year’s Saturday four bowl games televised on ESPN.

Date Bowl Matchup Time (ET)

Jan. 2 Gator Bowl (23) NC State vs. Kentucky Noon ET.

Jan. 2 Outback Bowl Ole Miss vs. (11) Indiana 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 Fiesta Bowl (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Orange Bowl (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Stream the 2021 Gator Bowl from Around the World

Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Gator Bowl and many other sports games through Sportsnet Now, DAZN, TSN, and a few others.

United Kingdom

In the UK, ESPN has partnered with BT Group, so fans can tune into BT Sports ESPN to watch Gator Bowl from the UK.

Mexico

Mexican viewers will be able to watch the Gator Bowl live stream free with ESPN Deportes, an American Spanish-language sports channel operated by ESPN and targeted to Hispanic communities in the United States and Mexico.

Cut the Cable Cord with Streaming from Many Devices

Cable options are geographically restricted, with no one option for the entire country and overseas. Not all cable options allow access to all games, so consider cutting the cable cord and moving to online streaming to watch the 2021 Gator Bowl.

Sling TV

Get the best of cable with SlingTV Orange package for only $30 USD per month, which includes ESPN. You can watch for free for 3 days, although certain restrictions apply.

AT&T TV Now

Stream TV live and on demand, anytime and anywhere from your favorite devices. Get a month-to-month subscription that can be canceled anytime. The 45-channel Plus package offers access to ESPN and many other channels.

Hulu with Live TV

If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including the Gator Bowl game.

YouTube TV

Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more, including ESPN. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

Live Stream the 2021 Gator Bowl Anywhere in the World with VPN

You can live stream sports from anywhere in the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which offers a secure link between your computer and the internet that is free from snooping or interference. You can connect to a VPN and download the VPN application to your device. Then, use the VPN to connect to a server in a location where ESPN is available. Last, select a streaming service and watch the 2021 Gator Bowl!

Please note: In addition to using VPN, you will need to sign up for a service that offers Pay-Per-View packages, such as ESPN.

Be sure to check the legalities of using VPN in your country and for the material you wish to view, as VPNs are banned in several countries.

Is it possible to watch the 2021 Gator Bowl live stream free via Reddit?

In the past, communities formed on Reddit, called subreddits, which were used to stream the match for free. Reddit has banned these subreddits for copyright violations. So fans can’t watch the 2021 Gator Bowl via Reddit but can get valuable information.