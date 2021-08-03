According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Gaming Peripherals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the Japan gaming peripherals market size reached US$ 148 Million in 2019. Gaming peripherals are external devices that offer input and output to laptops or personal computers (PCs) to enhance users’ overall gaming experience. There is a range of peripherals available for users, including joysticks, headsets, gamepads, and keyboards. Computer-based games have gradually gained preference over traditional board games as video games offer a more interactive gaming experience. In Japan, the growing demand for handheld consoles and the rising popularity of virtual reality (VR) games, which provide an immersive and realistic gaming experience, have encouraged manufacturers to introduce improved and convenient peripherals for users.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Japan Peripherals Market Trends:

The increasing number of gaming enthusiasts and the rising popularity of video games represent the primary growth-inducing factors across the country. Apart from this, the governing agencies are adopting social distancing measures due to the mass spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has positively influenced the sales of gaming peripherals in Japan. Besides this, with the emergence of various market players and the easy availability of products at an affordable price, the demand for PC gaming peripherals is escalating across the country. The leading companies are also launching various high-end gaming consoles. For instance, Nintendo has launched its next-generation gaming consoles. On account of these factors, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into headsets, keyboards, joysticks, mice, gamepads and others. On the basis of the gaming device type, the market has been bifurcated into PC (desktop/laptop) and gaming consoles. The market has been categorized based on technology into wired and wireless segments. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified into online and offline. Region-wise, the market has been divided into Kanto, Kinki, Central/ Chubu, Kyushu-Okinawa, Tohoku, Chugoku, Hokkaido and Shikoku regions. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with the detailed profiles of some of the key players operating in the industry.

