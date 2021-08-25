Dominic Raab: With hindsight I would not have long gone on holiday. media captionForeign Secretary Dominic Raab says that “with hindsight” he now no longer could now no longer have long gone on vacation. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended being on vacation because the Taliban became advancing on Kabul, saying “with hindsight” he could now no longer have long gone away at all.

He informed BBC Breakfast the complete global became “stuck unawares” with the aid of using the velocity of the Taliban takeover.

But Mr Raab stated the concept he became “lounging at the beach” became “nonsense”.

Instead the overseas secretary stated he became centered at the evacuation operation and the stableness of Kabul airport.

Mr Raab denied reviews he became requested to go back to the United Kingdom on Friday thirteen August, as opposed to staying on vacation till Sunday 15 August.

However, he brought: “With hindsight, of course, I could have desired to be returned earlier.”

Mr Raab stated reviews that he have been “lounging at the beach” or paddleboarding withinside the sea were “nonsense”.

“In reality the ocean wasn’t open due to the fact there has been a pink flag so nobody became paddleboarding,” he stated.

“I primarily based totally my own circle of relatives at the beach… exactly so I may want to get returned to the apartment, have interaction withinside the [emergency] Cobra meetings, have interaction with my emergency reaction group on the Foreign Office, have interaction withinside the global engagement I wished to,” he brought.

Last week it emerged that Mr Raab have been unavailable to make a telecellsmartphone name to the Afghan overseas minister approximately evacuating interpreters who had helped UK forces at the same time as he became on vacation in Crete.

He had confronted calls to renounce over the difficulty however Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated he had complete self assurance in his overseas secretary.

media caption”We’ll use each final hour and day”: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the Afghanistan evacuations

The UK is speeding to evacuate British nationals, in addition to Afghans who labored for the United Kingdom and different prone individuals, out of Kabul airport, beforehand of a 31 August cut-off date for overseas troops to go away the country.

However, Col Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, stated the reduce off for civilians leaving on flights could possibly be an afternoon or extra earlier than this due to the fact the method of having round 1,000 British troops in another country became “now no longer easy or quick”.

Mr Raab stated British troops could withdraw from Afghanistan with the aid of using the cease of the month however could now no longer provide an actual date while the final UK flight would go away Kabul.

“The army planners are toning up the info of the time they will want on the cease to attract down their personal staff, employees and equipment. We’ll get the info of that, I’m sure, shortly,” he stated.

He brought that the United Kingdom desired to hold using “each hour and day that we have got were given left” to fly British nationals and eligible Afghans in another country.

Mr Raab became additionally pressed on whether or not the cut-off date for troops to go away Afghanistan became middle of the night on 30 or 31 August, after a White House press secretary became not able to verify the precise timeframe.

In reaction, he stated: “I assume it is going proper the manner as much as the cease of the calendar month”, including that there could be “similarly info in due course”.

One translator, who labored with British forces in Helmand Province, stated he became trapped at Kabul airport together along with his spouse and four-month-vintage daughter, who’s turning into ill, not able to get a visa to go away the country.

The man – who the BBC isn’t always naming for his personal safety – stated he had despatched extra than one hundred emails to the British embassy however had now no longer obtained a unmarried reply.

He informed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he feared for his existence and the notion of evacuation flights finishing in days became making him desperate.

“I’m feeling like I even have 5 extra days of my existence,” he stated.

“Nobody cares approximately me. I actually need them to assist me, as a minimum to assist my little daughter, my spouse. I’ve placed their lives in risk now and they’re going through each hassle due to me.”

The RAF has evacuated 10,291 human beings out of Kabul to date, inclusive of 341 embassy staff, 2,570 UK nationals and 6,308 Afghans eligible beneathneath the government’s relocation programme.

The BBC has been informed that 2,000 human beings eligible for the scheme continue to be in Afghanistan – however the plan is to evacuate extra withinside the coming days.

Defence reassets stated there have been an “uptick” in human beings being overwhelmed on their manner to the airport and there has been additionally a “very excessive danger” of a terrorist assault at the airport.

The UK and different allies had advised americaA to live past 31 August to permit extra time for evacuation flights.

But the Taliban have antagonistic any extension of the cut-off date and US President Joe Biden stated the airlift needed to come to an cease quickly due to the developing danger of an assault with the aid of using the Islamic State organization in Afghanistan.

Following an emergency digital assembly of G7 leaders on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mr Johnson stated the United Kingdom could maintain evacuating human beings from the country “till the final moment” however the Taliban should assure a secure passage for individuals who need to go away after 31 August.