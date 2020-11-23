Latest research report on “Cryptocurrency Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Cryptocurrency Market is projected to reach US$ 1.40 Billion by 2024 from US$ 1.03 Billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Bitmain (China), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Ripple Labs (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), Bitfury Group (Netherlands), Coinbase (US), BitGo (US), and Binance Holdings (China).

The cryptocurrency market for ASIC is expected to hold the largest CAGR. ASICs are gradually being preferred by miners. These ASIC machines mine at an extraordinary speed while consuming much less power than FPGA or GPU mining rigs. Several reputed companies, such as Bitmain, Avalon, and Innosilicon Technologies, offer highly efficient ASIC products.

The market for payment through cryptocurrency is likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The payment through cryptocurrency has several advantages such as enhanced transactional security, protection from fraud, decentralized system, low fees, protection from consumer charge backs, and quick international transfers.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3.2 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

