Latest News: Customer Data Platform Market by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement, Predictive Analytics, Personalized Recommendations)

Latest research report on “Customer Data Platform Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), SAS (US), Teradata (US), Nice (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Zylotech (US), BlueVenn (UK), CaliberMind (US), Celebrus (UK), Tealium (US), AgilOne (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics (US), IgnitionOne (US) and Amperity (US).

The CDP market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are consulting services and support and maintenance.

The CDP market by industry vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, government, and theirs (government, automobile, and education).The travel and hospitality segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Top-Down Approach

2.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Forecast

2.6 Microquadrant Research Methodology

2.6.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.7 Research Assumptions

2.8 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

…..CONTINUED

