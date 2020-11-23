Latest research report on “DevSecOps Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The DevSecOps Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- CATechnologies (US), IBM (US), MicroFocus (UK), Synopsys (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Dome9 (US), PaloAltoNetworks (US), Qualys (US), Chef Software (US), Threat Modeler (US), ContrastSecurity (US), CyberArk (Israel), Entersoft (Australia), Rough Wave Software (US), Splunk (US), 4Armed (UK), Aqua Security (Israel), Check Marx (Israel), Continuum Security (Spain), Whitehat Security (US), Sumologic (US), Puppetlabs (UK), AlgoSec (US), CloudPassage (US).

Cloud-deployed DevSecOps solutions help organizations in deploying their codes in their production process, along with enhanced security, performance, and scalability. The cloud deployment type benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security.

DevSecOps solutions and services offer retailers with the opportunity to align their application security processes with cloud-native application development and deployment processes to achieve a much more security-minded business culture. There has been high adoption rate of DevSecOps solutions and services in the retail sector, as the sector cherishes benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and productivity, reliable and secure IT environment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.

