Global Cocamide DEA Market Overview

Cocamide DEA is a mixture of fatty acid amides which are derived from coconut oil, cocamide DEA used as foaming agent and thickening agent in the personal care and bath products. The increasing demand for the personal care and bath products eventually lead to the growing demand for the cocamide DEA in the near future. Cocamide DEA acts as a stabilizer in shampoos, foaming agent in the cosmetic products and widely used in as vital ingredient in the manufacturing of the soaps. Cocamide DEA act as a prominent ingredient in the personal care industry.

Global Cocamide DEA Market Scenario

The global cocamide DEA market is anticipated to gain a significant market share in cosmetics and personal care industry over the forecast period, and the global cocamide DEA market is expected to register a single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2028. The market across the globe has grown considerably owing to the rising demand for beauty and personal care products, which is expected to increase the manufacturing and sales of cocamide DEA globally. The global cocamide DEA market in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, UK, and France are expected to be driven by various growth factors such as the presence of key prominent manufacturers and highly classified manufacturing facilities. However, the cocamide DEA market is expected to exhibit robust growth in the developing countries, such as China, India, Mexico, and the Middle East & African countries. Due to the increasing demand for personal care products and rapidly changing market scenario in these countries and rising globalization. As a result, which has turned many end use industries focus in these countries towards the adoption of cocamide DEA.

Global Cocamide DEA Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving the growth of the cocamide DEA market in the personal care and beauty care industry is the market organized and expansion at a manufacturer level towards meeting the rising demand for cocamide DEA in emulsifying, foam boosting, surfactant and thickening applications. The global consumption of the skin care and hair care industry is expected to drive the market for cocamide DEA. Additionally, the booming healthcare industry across the globe will have a positive impact on the global cocamide DEA market. The rising expenditure on the dermatological or topical solutions and lotions are likely to expand the personal care and beauty products industry which is expected to push the demand for cocamide DEA.

However, some of the key factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the cocamide DEA market are stringent regulation for cocamide DEA from various government bodies such as USDA, FDA, etc. Adverse impacts of the cocamide DEA as like carcinogenic toxicity levels and hypersensitivity reactions inducing properties of the component is likely to limit the growth of the market.

Global Cocamide DEA Market Segmentation

The cocamide DEA market can be segmented on the basis of form type, function and end use industries. Form type consist of liquid and waxy solid and function of cocamide DEA consist of foaming agent, emulsifying agent and viscosity increasing agent. Whereas end use industries for cocamide DEA are cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceutical.

Geographically, the global cocamide DEA market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific due to large presence of small and key manufacturers of cocamide DEA in these region.

Global Cocamide DEA Market Key Players

Despite the concentration of prominent players in European and North American countries, cocamide DEA manufacturers are mainly focusing on emerging countries, mostly China, India, Mexico, and the Middle East & African countries. Some of the key market participants in the global cocamide DEA market are Parchem fine & specialty chemicals; FormulaXO, Inc.; Enaspol a.s., Stepan Company USA; DeWolf Chemical; Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. and other prominent players.

