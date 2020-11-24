Fort Collins, Colorado – The Anti-Slip Additives Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Anti-Slip Additives market into its extensive database. The Anti-Slip Additives Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Anti-Slip Additives market.

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market to reach USD 491.2 million by 2025.Global Anti-Slip Additives Market valued approximately USD 313.41 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

BYK-Chemie GmbH

PPG Industries, Inc.

Hempel A/S

Rust-Oleum Corporation

Vexcon Chemicals

Saicos Color GmbH

Exterior Performance Coatings, Inc

Associated Chemicals

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Coo-Var

Fineotex Chemicals Limited

Promain UK Limited

Sika AG

Perk Products & Chemical Company

Byd Solutions Ltd.

Cyndan Chemicals

Jotun South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Firwood Paints Ltd.

Eco Safety Products