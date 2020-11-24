Fort Collins, Colorado – The Decorative Coatings Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Decorative Coatings market into its extensive database. The Decorative Coatings Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Decorative Coatings market.

Global Decorative Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 64.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles @ https://reportsglobe.com/download-sample/?rid=27784

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Masco Corporation (US)

Jotun Group (Norway)