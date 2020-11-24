Fort Collins, Colorado – The Digital Spending in Public Safety Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Digital Spending in Public Safety market into its extensive database. The Digital Spending in Public Safety Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Digital Spending in Public Safety market.

Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market is valued approximately at USD 129.01 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.05% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Esri

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

IBM Corporation