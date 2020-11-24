Fort Collins, Colorado – The 3D Scanning Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the 3D Scanning market into its extensive database. The 3D Scanning Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Global 3D Scanning Market is valued approximately at USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Nikon Metrology

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

David Vision Systems GmbH

Basis Software Inc.

Artec 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

Creaform Inc.