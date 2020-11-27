Fort Collins, Colorado – The Acrylic Acid Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Acrylic Acid market into its extensive database. The Acrylic Acid Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Acrylic Acid market.

Global Acrylic Acid Market is valued approximately USD 11.96 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

The DOW Chemical Company

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

PJSC Sibur Holding

Sasol Ltd.