The Bone Densitometer Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Bone Densitometer market.

Global Bone Densitometer Market is valued approximately at USD 236 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period.. Bone Densitometer is the device used to measure accurately the bone density and the mineral content present in the bone. It helps to diagnose clinical conditions like osteoporosis and others. The test is known as bone densitometry which uses small dose of ionizing radiation to take pictures inside the body to measure the bone loss. The main bone densitometer equipment usually consists of a central device, and occasionally an additional peripheral device. Both are referred to as DXA or DEXA equipment. Further, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising geriatric population across the globe has led the adoption of Bone Densitometer across the forecast period. Also, with the healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for Bone Densitometers. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation in 2017, 44 million women and men of age 50 and older have osteoporosis or low bone mass. That represents 55% of Americans in that age bracket. However, the high cost of the device and negligible awareness among the population will hinder the market growth.The regional analysis of global Bone Densitometer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoporosis & other bone-related problems a dries in awareness towards the disease. Also, various collaborative efforts undertaken by various companies in this region to improve their R&D capabilities and maintain high medical standards is to propel the market towards growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

GE Healthcare (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

OSI Systems, Inc. (US)

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France)

Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan)

BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel)

Echolight S.P.A (Italy)

Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden)

Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea)