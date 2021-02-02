Innovations in hydraulic hose designs have enabled integration-associated critical elements, in line with advancements in material technologies. These holistic innovations have invigorated performance of hydraulic hose while delivering unparalleled value to system designers and customers alike. Several end-users continue to benefit from these advancements in terms of cost, resource, and time savings, along with improved operational quality of industrial equipment. The hydraulic hose market continues to tread on a steady path on account of a combination of multi-pronged factors.

OEMs Prioritize Productivity and Fuel Efficiency to Consolidate in Hydraulic Hose Market

As OEMs continue to focus on productivity and fuel-efficiency, developments are imminent in more flexible, easy-to-handle, and lightweight hydraulic hose and fittings. Key strategies of leading players in the hydraulic hose market have been analyzed below.

Sensing the essentiality of hydraulic hose in fluid power, and industrial hose in fluid transfer, Parker Hannifin Corp. is eyeing combination of its hydraulic and industrial hose businesses into a single division. A key strategy of Parker for this business amalgamation is to remain cost-competitive, while eyeing robust distribution and OEM partnerships. A key benefit for Parker from the integration is scale up of their business, entail efficiencies and serving as a key growth enabler in the global market.

is eyeing combination of its hydraulic and industrial hose businesses into a single division. A key strategy of Parker for this business amalgamation is to remain cost-competitive, while eyeing robust distribution and OEM partnerships. A key benefit for Parker from the integration is scale up of their business, entail efficiencies and serving as a key growth enabler in the global market. Customer-centric approach to cater their requirement for high-performance hydraulic hose has been one of the prime focus area of Gates Industrial Corp. As the customer demand for engineering process simplification, and improved operational performance efficiencies showed a significant surge, the company focused on enhancing their manufacturing and product development capabilities. Consequently, the next-generation premium hydraulic hoses through its MXT family of hoses. This innovative product development of Gates represents their continued dedication toward extending boundaries of manufacturing process and applied materials science, to deliver solutions that cater to evolving customer requirements.

As the customer demand for engineering process simplification, and improved operational performance efficiencies showed a significant surge, the company focused on enhancing their manufacturing and product development capabilities. Consequently, the next-generation premium hydraulic hoses through its MXT family of hoses. This innovative product development of Gates represents their continued dedication toward extending boundaries of manufacturing process and applied materials science, to deliver solutions that cater to evolving customer requirements. High risk of failures are associated with hydraulic hoses with multi-plane bending- and unfavorable operating conditions-related twisting, abrasion, and pulling of wire layers. Sensing concerns of customers apropos of limited operational performance of hydraulic hose, Eaton has developed braided hydraulic hoses, which extends their service life to 1 Mn cycles, thereby increasing pressure resistance and flexibility of these components. This new EC881 hydraulic hose delivers 35% greater pressure capacity, compared to their standard variants.

Key companies operating in the hydraulic hose market include THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER, Parker Hannifin, Manuli Hydraulics, Gates Industrial Corp., EATON, and Bridgestone.

Shift toward Compact Hoses Gains Significance with Rising Palpability of Mechatronics

As technology continues on its rapid shift toward more compact and high pressure machines, OEMs are developing equipment with simplified architecture and designs to improve the overall efficiency. To justify the claimed operational performance of new-generation machines that deliver greater productivity, reliability, efficiency, and guarantees on uptime, adoption of mechatronics – hydraulics integrated with electronics – is gaining fast momentum. Extensive electrification of applications and circuits has led the adoption of prognostics and diagnostics in hydraulic hoses for the purpose of monitoring and conditioning.

3D printing and smart connectors have also emerged as key technology enablers of faster product development and application in the hydraulic hose market. Customer expectations apropos of high-performance machines, in parallel to the trend of high-flexibility compact hydraulic hoses, has prompted OEMs to prefer resilient and high-temperature covers for sustaining in challenging environments. However, achieving required performance devoid of impacts on cost continues to remain a key challenge for hydraulic hose designers.

Application scope of the hydraulic hose ranges widely from agriculture sector and construction industry, to digitization and IoT integration. Hydraulic rubber hoses continue to witness significant adoption in several agricultural processes, such as in pneumatic grain conveyors for seed and fertilizer conveyance in the industry. Additionally, rapid surge in food demand, which has necessitated substantial enhancements in crop yields, has encouraged farmers to adopt flexible hydraulic rubber hoses.

Resurgent growth in construction activities, and government investment in infrastructure developments, has placed abundant pressure on energy grids worldwide. Buildings account for a substantial portion of the energy consumption, and are associated with a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions, exceeding those linked with the transportation industry. As hydraulic hoses are associated with energy-efficiency, significant traction has been witnessed in their adoption over the recent past. Additionally, growing visibility of energy-efficient green buildings that are ergonomically designed for being energy efficient will be a key demand determinant of hydraulic hoses in the near future.

Asia-Pacific remains a lucrative region for growth of the hydraulic hose market, primarily driven by adoption in the region’s agriculture sector. Adoption is expected to remain high in China and India, which are leading agriculture-driven economies in the region. Robust population density and promising economic prospects in these countries will significantly underpin sales of hydraulic hose in the region’s agriculture sector.

