Fort Collins, Colorado – The Bromine Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Bromine market into its extensive database. The Bromine Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Bromine market.

Global Bromine Market is valued approximately at USD 3.12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period .

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

LANXESS Corporation (Germany)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Gulf Resources Inc. (China)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)