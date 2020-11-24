Fort Collins, Colorado – The Cognitive Computing Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Cognitive Computing market into its extensive database. The Cognitive Computing Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Cognitive Computing market.

Global Cognitive Computing Market is valued approximately at USD 9.16073 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Palantir

Saffron Technology

Cold Light

Cognitive Scale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Impact of Covid-19 on this Market: The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. The study provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cognitive Computing market and its key segments. It also covers the current and future impact of the pandemic and offers a post-COVID-19 scenario to provide a deeper understanding of the dynamic changes in market trends and scenarios. Competitive Landscape: Competitive Analysis is one of the best sections of the report, comparing the progress of leading companies using key metrics like market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, pricing, and production. . From the nature of the competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report offers an in-depth competitive analysis in the global Cognitive Computing Market. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: By Technology: Introduction

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Other Technologies By End User: Introduction

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS)

Large Enterprises By Deployment Model: Introduction

Cloud

On-Premises By Vertical

Introduction

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Telecom and It

Energy and Power

Travel and Tourism

Media and Entertainment