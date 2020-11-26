Fort Collins, Colorado – The Clinical Decision Support Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Clinical Decision Support market into its extensive database. The Clinical Decision Support Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Clinical Decision Support market.

Global Clinical Decision Support Market was valued at 1189.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD2746.81 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

EPIC Systems Corporation

Meditech

Philips Healthcare

Wolters Kluwer Health

Zynx Health

Elsevier B.V. (A Division of the Relx Group)

IBM Corporation