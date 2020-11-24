Fort Collins, Colorado – The Companion Animal Diagnostic Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Companion Animal Diagnostic market into its extensive database. The Companion Animal Diagnostic Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Companion Animal Diagnostic market.

Global companion animal diagnostic market is valued at approximately USD 1.54 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

bioMérieux SA

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH (QIAGEN N.V.)

IDvet