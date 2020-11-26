Fort Collins, Colorado – The Food Waste Management Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Food Waste Management market into its extensive database. The Food Waste Management Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Food Waste Management market.

Global Food Waste Management Market was valued at 39.20 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD87.28 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

SUEZ

WASTE MANAGEMENT

REPUBLIC SERVICES

STERICYCLE

COVANTA HOLDING

REMONDIS

WASTE CONNECTIONS

CLEAN HARBORS

BIFFA GROUP

RUMPKE CONSOLIDATED