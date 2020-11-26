Fort Collins, Colorado – The Intelligent Transportation System Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Intelligent Transportation System market into its extensive database. The Intelligent Transportation System Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Intelligent Transportation System market.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market is valued approximately USD 21.83 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles @ https://reportsglobe.com/download-sample/?rid=2779

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Denso Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom

Moxa Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

TomTom N.V.

TransCore

EFKON AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nuance Communications

PTV Group

Q-Free ASA

WS Atkins PLC