Fort Collins, Colorado – The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market into its extensive database. The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Fraud Detection and Prevention market.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was valued at 25.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD101.61 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.45% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Experian Information Solutions

Lexisnexis

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Fiserv

BAE Systems

Nice Systems

DXC Technology (CSC)

Threatmetrix