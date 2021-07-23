The global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market, such as Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Fortinet, Forward Networks, A10 Networks, Altran Technologies, Anuta Networks, Apstra, Avi Networks (VMware), Cerium Networks, Indeni, Intentionet, Juniper Networks, Veriflow Systems, Pluribus Networks, Mode Group (Waltz Networks) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market by Product: , On-Premise, Cloud-based , this report covers the following segments, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intent-based Networking (IBN) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intent-based Networking (IBN) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Intent-based Networking (IBN)

1.1 Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Overview

1.1.1 Intent-based Networking (IBN) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Overview

2.1 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Historic Market Size (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Forecasted Market Size (2021-2026)

2.4 On-Premise

2.5 Cloud-based 3 Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Overview

3.1 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Historic Market Size (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Forecasted Market Size (2021-2026)

3.4 IT and Telecom

3.5 BFSI

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Manufacturing

3.8 Government and Defense

3.9 Others 4 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intent-based Networking (IBN) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intent-based Networking (IBN) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intent-based Networking (IBN) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Huawei Technologies

5.2.1 Huawei Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Huawei Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Huawei Technologies Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Huawei Technologies Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 Fortinet

5.5.1 Fortinet Profile

5.3.2 Fortinet Main Business

5.3.3 Fortinet Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Fortinet Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Forward Networks Recent Developments

5.4 Forward Networks

5.4.1 Forward Networks Profile

5.4.2 Forward Networks Main Business

5.4.3 Forward Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Forward Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Forward Networks Recent Developments

5.5 A10 Networks

5.5.1 A10 Networks Profile

5.5.2 A10 Networks Main Business

5.5.3 A10 Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 A10 Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 A10 Networks Recent Developments

5.6 Altran Technologies

5.6.1 Altran Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Altran Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 Altran Technologies Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Altran Technologies Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Altran Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Anuta Networks

5.7.1 Anuta Networks Profile

5.7.2 Anuta Networks Main Business

5.7.3 Anuta Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Anuta Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Anuta Networks Recent Developments

5.8 Apstra

5.8.1 Apstra Profile

5.8.2 Apstra Main Business

5.8.3 Apstra Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Apstra Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Apstra Recent Developments

5.9 Avi Networks (VMware)

5.9.1 Avi Networks (VMware) Profile

5.9.2 Avi Networks (VMware) Main Business

5.9.3 Avi Networks (VMware) Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Avi Networks (VMware) Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Avi Networks (VMware) Recent Developments

5.10 Cerium Networks

5.10.1 Cerium Networks Profile

5.10.2 Cerium Networks Main Business

5.10.3 Cerium Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cerium Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Cerium Networks Recent Developments

5.11 Indeni

5.11.1 Indeni Profile

5.11.2 Indeni Main Business

5.11.3 Indeni Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Indeni Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Indeni Recent Developments

5.12 Intentionet

5.12.1 Intentionet Profile

5.12.2 Intentionet Main Business

5.12.3 Intentionet Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Intentionet Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Intentionet Recent Developments

5.13 Juniper Networks

5.13.1 Juniper Networks Profile

5.13.2 Juniper Networks Main Business

5.13.3 Juniper Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Juniper Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments

5.14 Veriflow Systems

5.14.1 Veriflow Systems Profile

5.14.2 Veriflow Systems Main Business

5.14.3 Veriflow Systems Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Veriflow Systems Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Veriflow Systems Recent Developments

5.15 Pluribus Networks

5.15.1 Pluribus Networks Profile

5.15.2 Pluribus Networks Main Business

5.15.3 Pluribus Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Pluribus Networks Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Developments

5.16 Mode Group (Waltz Networks)

5.16.1 Mode Group (Waltz Networks) Profile

5.16.2 Mode Group (Waltz Networks) Main Business

5.16.3 Mode Group (Waltz Networks) Intent-based Networking (IBN) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Mode Group (Waltz Networks) Intent-based Networking (IBN) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Mode Group (Waltz Networks) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

