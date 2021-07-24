“

The report titled Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diagnostic Imaging Services report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2244436/global-diagnostic-imaging-services-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diagnostic Imaging Services report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: RadNet Inc, MedQuest Associates Inc, Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Sonic Healthcare, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Alliance Medical, Simon Med/Dignity Health, Touchstone Imaging, Consensys Imaging Service, Inc, InHealth Group, Dignity Health, Novant Health, Medica Group, Global Diagnostics, Healthcare Imaging Services

Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic Radiology

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospital and Clinics

Others



The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diagnostic Imaging Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diagnostic Imaging Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2244436/global-diagnostic-imaging-services-market

Table of Contents:

1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Overview

1.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Product Overview

1.2 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diagnostic Radiology

1.2.2 Ultrasound

1.2.3 Computed Tomography (CT)

1.2.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

1.2.5 Nuclear Imaging

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Diagnostic Imaging Services Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diagnostic Imaging Services Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Diagnostic Imaging Services as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Diagnostic Imaging Services Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services by Application

4.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Segment by Application

4.1.1 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

4.1.2 Hospital and Clinics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services by Application

4.5.2 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services by Application

5 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Services Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diagnostic Imaging Services Business

10.1 RadNet Inc

10.1.1 RadNet Inc Corporation Information

10.1.2 RadNet Inc Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 RadNet Inc Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 RadNet Inc Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.1.5 RadNet Inc Recent Developments

10.2 MedQuest Associates Inc

10.2.1 MedQuest Associates Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 MedQuest Associates Inc Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 MedQuest Associates Inc Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 RadNet Inc Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.2.5 MedQuest Associates Inc Recent Developments

10.3 Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

10.3.1 Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.3.5 Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) Recent Developments

10.4 Sonic Healthcare

10.4.1 Sonic Healthcare Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sonic Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sonic Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sonic Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.4.5 Sonic Healthcare Recent Developments

10.5 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

10.5.1 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.5.5 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited Recent Developments

10.6 Alliance Medical

10.6.1 Alliance Medical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alliance Medical Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.6.5 Alliance Medical Recent Developments

10.7 Simon Med/Dignity Health

10.7.1 Simon Med/Dignity Health Corporation Information

10.7.2 Simon Med/Dignity Health Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Simon Med/Dignity Health Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Simon Med/Dignity Health Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.7.5 Simon Med/Dignity Health Recent Developments

10.8 Touchstone Imaging

10.8.1 Touchstone Imaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 Touchstone Imaging Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Touchstone Imaging Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Touchstone Imaging Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.8.5 Touchstone Imaging Recent Developments

10.9 Consensys Imaging Service, Inc

10.9.1 Consensys Imaging Service, Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Consensys Imaging Service, Inc Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Consensys Imaging Service, Inc Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Consensys Imaging Service, Inc Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.9.5 Consensys Imaging Service, Inc Recent Developments

10.10 InHealth Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Diagnostic Imaging Services Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 InHealth Group Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 InHealth Group Recent Developments

10.11 Dignity Health

10.11.1 Dignity Health Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dignity Health Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Dignity Health Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dignity Health Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.11.5 Dignity Health Recent Developments

10.12 Novant Health

10.12.1 Novant Health Corporation Information

10.12.2 Novant Health Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Novant Health Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Novant Health Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.12.5 Novant Health Recent Developments

10.13 Medica Group

10.13.1 Medica Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Medica Group Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Medica Group Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Medica Group Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.13.5 Medica Group Recent Developments

10.14 Global Diagnostics

10.14.1 Global Diagnostics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Global Diagnostics Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Global Diagnostics Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Global Diagnostics Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.14.5 Global Diagnostics Recent Developments

10.15 Healthcare Imaging Services

10.15.1 Healthcare Imaging Services Corporation Information

10.15.2 Healthcare Imaging Services Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Healthcare Imaging Services Diagnostic Imaging Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Healthcare Imaging Services Diagnostic Imaging Services Products Offered

10.15.5 Healthcare Imaging Services Recent Developments

11 Diagnostic Imaging Services Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Diagnostic Imaging Services Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Diagnostic Imaging Services Industry Trends

11.4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Drivers

11.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”