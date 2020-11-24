Precedence Research started a new study on the global Automotive Tire market, providing forecast for the period 2020-2027. The study provides an analysis of the global Automotive Tire industry for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

According to Precedence Research, The Global Automotive Tire Market size will reach USD 157.43 bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The study also includes key indicator assessment to define the potential growth prospects of the global market, along with forecast statistics regarding the progress of the market based on value (US$ million) and volume (tons). In the Automotive Tire market study, lucrative opportunities are seen for Automotive Tire. The report enumerates valuable insights to enable readers to make winning business decisions for the future growth of their businesses. The report sheds light on the significant factors that are constantly shaping the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting the growth of the market are also incorporated in the report.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with an overview of Findings – https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1031

Key Questions Answered

What will be the Automotive Tire market size in 2027?

Which region will remain most lucrative for the market growth?

Who are the major key players in the global market?

What is the market share comparison between different sources in this market?

What will be the growth rate of this market in 2027?

What are the recent trends in the market influencing manufacturers’ business strategies?

Which segments of the Automotive Tire market will exhibit the most promising growth in the next five years?

Key indicators associated with the Automotive Tire market have been evaluated thoroughly in the report. The study highlights vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global market. A comprehensive study on the supply chain of the global market has also been encompassed in the report.

Other key aspects laid down in this market include pricing strategy of the leading market players. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenario of the market have been encompassed in the report to understand future prospects of the market.

The report also renders imperative numbers such as historical and forecast size of various segments of this market.

Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments have been delivered in the report. The Automotive Tire market has been analyzed at both regional and country levels.

The research report provides an exhaustive evaluation on the structure of the market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all the leading companies profiled in the report. A company share analysis on this market players has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix on the profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. In this market report, readers can avail a detailed taxonomy along with a comprehensive analysis on the competitive landscape. The study profiles incumbent companies as well as new entrants in the market, wherein, new product innovations and strategic initiatives of these players have been detailed.

Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1031

Competition Landscape

The report has engulfed a chapter on the global Automotive Tire market’s competitive landscape, which provides detailed analysis and insights on companies offering. Profiles of key companies, along with a strategic overview of their M&A and expansion plans across geographies, have been delivered in this chapter. This chapter is priceless for report readers, as its enables them in gauging their growth potential in the market and implement key strategies for extending their market reach. This chapter offers key recommendations for both new and existing market participants, enabling them to emerge sustainably and profitably. Intelligence on the market players has been delivered on the basis of their product overview, SWOT analysis, key developments, key financials and company overview. Occupancy of these market participants has been tracked by the report and portrayed via an intensity map.

Key Companies:

Various players operating in the global Automotive Tire markets are –

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

MICHELIN

Toyo Tire Corporation

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

Nokian Tyres plc

Market Segmentation as below:

By Season Tire Type

Winter

Summer

All Season

By Rim Size

Less than 15

Between 15 to 20

Greater than 20

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Heavy Commercial

Passenger Car

Electric Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Research Methodology

A realistic methodology, along with a holistic approach makes the base for incisive insights provided in this market for the study evaluation period. The report comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of this industry, along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research have been employed to garner incisive insights into the forecast study of this market. The research report has undergone through a cross-validation by in-house professionals to make the Automotive Tire market report one-of-its-kind, with the highest credibility.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Season Tire

7.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Season Tire Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Winter

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Summer

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.3. All Season

7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Rim Size

8.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Rim Size, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Less than 15

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Between 15 to 20

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Greater than 20

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020-2027

9.1.1. Commercial Vehicle (Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial)

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Passenger Car

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Electric Vehicle

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Distribution Channel Type

10.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Distribution Channel Type, 2020-2027

10.1.1. Aftermarket

10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.2. OEM

10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Global Automotive Tire Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

11.1. North America

11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.1.5. U.S.

11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.1.6. Rest of North America

11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.5. UK

11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.6. Germany

11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.7. France

11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.8. Rest of Europe

11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3. APAC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.5. India

11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.6. China

11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.7. Japan

11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.8. Rest of APAC

11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4. MEA

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.5. GCC

11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.6. North Africa

11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.7. South Africa

11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.8. Rest of MEA

11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.5.5. Brazil

11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.5.6. Rest of LATAM

11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Continental AG

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Product Offerings

12.1.3. Financial Performance

12.1.4. Recent Initiatives

12.2. Bridgestone Corporation

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Product Offerings

12.2.3. Financial Performance

12.2.4. Recent Initiatives

12.3. Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Product Offerings

12.3.3. Financial Performance

12.3.4. Recent Initiatives

12.4. MICHELIN

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Product Offerings

12.4.3. Financial Performance

12.4.4. Recent Initiatives

12.5. Toyo Tire Corporation

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Product Offerings

12.5.3. Financial Performance

12.5.4. Recent Initiatives

12.6. Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Product Offerings

12.6.3. Financial Performance

12.6.4. Recent Initiatives

12.7. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Product Offerings

12.7.3. Financial Performance

12.7.4. Recent Initiatives

12.8. The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Offerings

12.8.3. Financial Performance

12.8.4. Recent Initiatives

12.9. Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Offerings

12.9.3. Financial Performance

12.9.4. Recent Initiatives

12.10. Nokian Tyres plc

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Product Offerings

12.10.3. Financial Performance

12.10.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 13. Research Methodology

13.1. Primary Research

13.2. Secondary Research

13.3. Assumptions

Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1. About Us

14.2. Glossary of Terms

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1031

Contact Us:

Precedence Research

Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada

Call: +1 774 402 6168

Email: [email protected]

Blog: precedenceresearchnews.wordpress.com

Follow us on LinkedIN