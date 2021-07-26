“

The report titled Global Biochip Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biochip market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biochip market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biochip market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biochip market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biochip report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biochip report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biochip market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biochip market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biochip market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biochip market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biochip market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore

Market Segmentation by Product: Microarrays

Microfluidics



Market Segmentation by Application: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users



The Biochip Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biochip market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biochip market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biochip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biochip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biochip market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biochip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biochip market?

Table of Contents:

1 Biochip Market Overview

1.1 Biochip Product Overview

1.2 Biochip Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Microarrays

1.2.2 Microfluidics

1.3 Global Biochip Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biochip Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biochip Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biochip Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Biochip Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Biochip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Biochip Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biochip Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biochip Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biochip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biochip Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Biochip Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biochip Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Biochip Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biochip Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Biochip Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biochip Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biochip Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biochip Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biochip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biochip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biochip Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biochip Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biochip as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biochip Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biochip Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biochip by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biochip Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biochip Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biochip Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biochip Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biochip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biochip Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biochip Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biochip Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biochip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Biochip by Application

4.1 Biochip Segment by Application

4.1.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

4.1.2 Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

4.1.3 Academic & Research Institutes

4.1.4 Other End Users

4.2 Global Biochip Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biochip Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biochip Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biochip Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biochip by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biochip by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biochip by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biochip by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biochip by Application

5 North America Biochip Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Biochip Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Biochip Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biochip Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biochip Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biochip Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biochip Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Biochip Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Biochip Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biochip Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biochip Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biochip Business

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Biochip Products Offered

10.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

10.2 PerkinElmer, Inc

10.2.1 PerkinElmer, Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 PerkinElmer, Inc Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 PerkinElmer, Inc Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Biochip Products Offered

10.2.5 PerkinElmer, Inc Recent Developments

10.3 GE Healthcare

10.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 GE Healthcare Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GE Healthcare Biochip Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

10.4 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

10.4.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Biochip Products Offered

10.4.5 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc

10.5.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc Biochip Products Offered

10.5.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc Recent Developments

10.6 Illumina, Inc.

10.6.1 Illumina, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Illumina, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Illumina, Inc. Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Illumina, Inc. Biochip Products Offered

10.6.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

10.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Biochip Products Offered

10.7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

10.8 Fluidigm Corporation

10.8.1 Fluidigm Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fluidigm Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Fluidigm Corporation Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fluidigm Corporation Biochip Products Offered

10.8.5 Fluidigm Corporation Recent Developments

10.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biochip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biochip Products Offered

10.9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

10.10 Merck Millipore

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biochip Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Merck Millipore Biochip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Merck Millipore Recent Developments

11 Biochip Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biochip Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biochip Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Biochip Industry Trends

11.4.2 Biochip Market Drivers

11.4.3 Biochip Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

