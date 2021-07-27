“

The report titled Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-Soluble Polymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-Soluble Polymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-Soluble Polymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ashland Inc, Arkema SA, DowDuPont, BASF, Gantrade, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Kuraray Group, SNF Group, Kemira Oyj, AkzoNobel, Gelita AG, Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, CP Kelco

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyacrylamide

Guar gum

Polyvinyl alcohol

Casein & caseinates

Gelatin

Polyacrylic acid

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Water treatment

Detergents & households products

Petroleum

Paper making

Other



The Water-Soluble Polymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-Soluble Polymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-Soluble Polymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-Soluble Polymers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-Soluble Polymers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-Soluble Polymers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-Soluble Polymers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-Soluble Polymers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water-Soluble Polymers Market Overview

1.1 Water-Soluble Polymers Product Overview

1.2 Water-Soluble Polymers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyacrylamide

1.2.2 Guar gum

1.2.3 Polyvinyl alcohol

1.2.4 Casein & caseinates

1.2.5 Gelatin

1.2.6 Polyacrylic acid

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water-Soluble Polymers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water-Soluble Polymers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water-Soluble Polymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water-Soluble Polymers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water-Soluble Polymers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water-Soluble Polymers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water-Soluble Polymers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water-Soluble Polymers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water-Soluble Polymers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Water-Soluble Polymers by Application

4.1 Water-Soluble Polymers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Water treatment

4.1.2 Detergents & households products

4.1.3 Petroleum

4.1.4 Paper making

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water-Soluble Polymers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water-Soluble Polymers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers by Application

5 North America Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Polymers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-Soluble Polymers Business

10.1 Ashland Inc

10.1.1 Ashland Inc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ashland Inc Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Ashland Inc Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ashland Inc Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.1.5 Ashland Inc Recent Developments

10.2 Arkema SA

10.2.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arkema SA Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Arkema SA Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Ashland Inc Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.2.5 Arkema SA Recent Developments

10.3 DowDuPont

10.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 DowDuPont Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DowDuPont Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

10.4 DowDuPont

10.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 DowDuPont Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DowDuPont Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 BASF Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.6 Gantrade

10.6.1 Gantrade Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gantrade Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Gantrade Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gantrade Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.6.5 Gantrade Recent Developments

10.7 Nitta Gelatin Inc

10.7.1 Nitta Gelatin Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nitta Gelatin Inc Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nitta Gelatin Inc Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nitta Gelatin Inc Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.7.5 Nitta Gelatin Inc Recent Developments

10.8 Kuraray Group

10.8.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kuraray Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Kuraray Group Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kuraray Group Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.8.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments

10.9 SNF Group

10.9.1 SNF Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 SNF Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 SNF Group Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SNF Group Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.9.5 SNF Group Recent Developments

10.10 Kemira Oyj

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water-Soluble Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kemira Oyj Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kemira Oyj Recent Developments

10.11 AkzoNobel

10.11.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.11.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 AkzoNobel Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 AkzoNobel Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.11.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

10.12 Gelita AG

10.12.1 Gelita AG Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gelita AG Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Gelita AG Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Gelita AG Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.12.5 Gelita AG Recent Developments

10.13 Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd

10.13.1 Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.13.5 Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd Recent Developments

10.14 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

10.14.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.14.5 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Recent Developments

10.15 CP Kelco

10.15.1 CP Kelco Corporation Information

10.15.2 CP Kelco Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 CP Kelco Water-Soluble Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 CP Kelco Water-Soluble Polymers Products Offered

10.15.5 CP Kelco Recent Developments

11 Water-Soluble Polymers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water-Soluble Polymers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water-Soluble Polymers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Water-Soluble Polymers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Water-Soluble Polymers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Water-Soluble Polymers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”