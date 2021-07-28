“
The report titled Global Taps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Taps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Taps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Taps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Taps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Taps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Taps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Taps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Taps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Taps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Taps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Taps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: WALTER, WIDIN Co Ltd, Bordo Industrial Pty ltd, IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L, Carmon, Widia Manchester, DC Swiss, Euroboor BV, Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l, G?HRING, KATO Fastening Systems, KOMET Deutschland GmbH, Dormer Pramet, RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge, Kennametal
Market Segmentation by Product: HSS
Carbide
Steel
Metal
Stainless steel
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Monobloc
For blind holes
Through-hole
Straight flute
Straight point
Other
The Taps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Taps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Taps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Taps market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Taps industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Taps market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Taps market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Taps market?
Table of Contents:
1 Taps Market Overview
1.1 Taps Product Overview
1.2 Taps Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 HSS
1.2.2 Carbide
1.2.3 Steel
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Stainless steel
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Taps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Taps Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Taps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Taps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Taps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Taps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Taps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Taps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Taps Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Taps Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Taps Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Taps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Taps Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Taps Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Taps Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Taps as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Taps Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Taps Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Taps by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Taps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Taps Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Taps Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Taps by Application
4.1 Taps Segment by Application
4.1.1 Monobloc
4.1.2 For blind holes
4.1.3 Through-hole
4.1.4 Straight flute
4.1.5 Straight point
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global Taps Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Taps Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Taps Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Taps Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Taps by Application
4.5.2 Europe Taps by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Taps by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Taps by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Taps by Application
5 North America Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Taps Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Taps Business
10.1 WALTER
10.1.1 WALTER Corporation Information
10.1.2 WALTER Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 WALTER Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 WALTER Taps Products Offered
10.1.5 WALTER Recent Developments
10.2 WIDIN Co Ltd
10.2.1 WIDIN Co Ltd Corporation Information
10.2.2 WIDIN Co Ltd Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 WIDIN Co Ltd Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 WALTER Taps Products Offered
10.2.5 WIDIN Co Ltd Recent Developments
10.3 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd
10.3.1 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Corporation Information
10.3.2 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Taps Products Offered
10.3.5 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Recent Developments
10.4 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L
10.4.1 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Corporation Information
10.4.2 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Taps Products Offered
10.4.5 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Recent Developments
10.5 Carmon
10.5.1 Carmon Corporation Information
10.5.2 Carmon Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Carmon Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Carmon Taps Products Offered
10.5.5 Carmon Recent Developments
10.6 Widia Manchester
10.6.1 Widia Manchester Corporation Information
10.6.2 Widia Manchester Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Widia Manchester Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Widia Manchester Taps Products Offered
10.6.5 Widia Manchester Recent Developments
10.7 DC Swiss
10.7.1 DC Swiss Corporation Information
10.7.2 DC Swiss Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 DC Swiss Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 DC Swiss Taps Products Offered
10.7.5 DC Swiss Recent Developments
10.8 Euroboor BV
10.8.1 Euroboor BV Corporation Information
10.8.2 Euroboor BV Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Euroboor BV Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Euroboor BV Taps Products Offered
10.8.5 Euroboor BV Recent Developments
10.9 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l
10.9.1 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Taps Products Offered
10.9.5 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Recent Developments
10.10 G?HRING
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Taps Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 G?HRING Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 G?HRING Recent Developments
10.11 KATO Fastening Systems
10.11.1 KATO Fastening Systems Corporation Information
10.11.2 KATO Fastening Systems Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 KATO Fastening Systems Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 KATO Fastening Systems Taps Products Offered
10.11.5 KATO Fastening Systems Recent Developments
10.12 KOMET Deutschland GmbH
10.12.1 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Corporation Information
10.12.2 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Taps Products Offered
10.12.5 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Recent Developments
10.13 Dormer Pramet
10.13.1 Dormer Pramet Corporation Information
10.13.2 Dormer Pramet Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Dormer Pramet Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Dormer Pramet Taps Products Offered
10.13.5 Dormer Pramet Recent Developments
10.14 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge
10.14.1 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Corporation Information
10.14.2 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Taps Products Offered
10.14.5 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Recent Developments
10.15 Kennametal
10.15.1 Kennametal Corporation Information
10.15.2 Kennametal Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Kennametal Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Kennametal Taps Products Offered
10.15.5 Kennametal Recent Developments
11 Taps Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Taps Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Taps Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Taps Industry Trends
11.4.2 Taps Market Drivers
11.4.3 Taps Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
